Daniel Cormier Expresses Disappointment in Alexander Gustafsson

Daniel Cormier has a message for Alexander Gustafsson.

Gustafsson made some waves today for all the wrong reasons. Anthony Smith knocked out Mauricio “Shogun” Rua in the first round of the UFC Hamburg main event. Smith called out Gustafsson for a showdown at UFC 227 on Aug. 4. Gustafsson was supposed to meet Volkan Oezdemir on the card, but plans changed as “No Time” suffered a broken nose.

Just a few moments later, it was reported that “The Mauler” was out of UFC 227 with an injury. Gustafsson’s management team issued a statement, saying Gustafsson wants his next fight to be for a title. This drew heavy criticism from fans and media members as Gustafsson hasn’t competed in over one year, has lost his last two title bouts, and is 2-2 in his last four outings.

Cormier is well aware of what’s going on and took to Twitter to address Gustafsson:

“Dear Alex, I don’t know what happened to you going back to the Rockhold situation. You have always been a stand up guy but your behavior changed. From calling a guy out the day after he got knocked out, to now offering to fight me knowing I have a broken hand, after Volkan couldn’t go. Now you’ve turned down Jan, turned down Khalil all while calling for a heavyweight title fight. Now, moments after Anthony Smith does his work like an animal you decide you’re hurt. Man, I respect you as a fighter. I will always be grateful for October 2015, but you and I won’t share the octagon again. I am disappointed in who you’ve become. You are so entitled, man, I can’t deal with delusional people. Good luck recovering. Our time has passed. See you from the commentary table. DC ”

