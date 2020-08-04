Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Daniel Cormier Discusses Stipe Miocic Rivalry Compared To Jon Jones Feud

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Daniel Cormier Stipe Miocic
Daniel Cormier & Stipe Miocic (Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa)

Former UFC “champ-champ” Daniel Cormier is taking a look at how his rivalry with Stipe Miocic stacks up with his Jon Jones feud.

Cormier is set to take on UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic a third time. “DC” insists this will be the final bout of his pro MMA career win or lose. The two are 1-1 against one another. Cormier struck first by knocking out Miocic back in July 2018 to capture the UFC heavyweight title. Miocic regained the gold by stopping Cormier via TKO back in Aug. 2019.

Cormier Speaks On Miocic Rivalry Compared To Jones Feud

Speaking to Mike Bohn of MMAJunkie, Cormier talked about how his feud with Miocic compares to the one he had with Jones.

“I think (this is career-defining),” Cormier said. “We had three fights, and I intend on winning the third fight and the trilogy. It will be difficult for me to ever be completely free of that rivalry with Jones because it was so big. We sold so much pay-per-view, and the rivalry was so nasty. We were so nasty with each other, and the general public paid attention. But competitively this is the one that I love, because I’m fighting a guy that has done and stood for the right things and has competed in the right way. Jones is a fantastic competitor, and I feel like still, he brought the best out of me in terms of my preparation. But I believe Stipe Miocic has done the same thing now.”

Cormier and Jones had a personal rivalry that resulted in the two brawling at the end of a press conference hyping up their first bout. Jones defeated Cormier via unanimous decision back in Jan. 2015. Jones initially scored a finish over “DC” in their rematch, but “Bones” tested positive for turinabol and the bout result was changed to a No Contest.

Miocic vs. Cormier III will take place on Aug. 15. The trilogy bout will be held inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will headline UFC 252. MMA News will provide live coverage on fight night.

SourceMMAJunkie

