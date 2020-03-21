Daniel Cormier Doubles Down On Stipe Miocic Trilogy Being His Last Fight

Daniel Cormier insists that he will be done with MMA competition after a third fight with Stipe Miocic.

While it hasn’t been made official, all signs point to Cormier and Miocic colliding in a trilogy bout at some point. Both men are 1-1 against one another. Cormier knocked out Miocic back in July 2018 to capture the UFC heavyweight title. Miocic regained the gold in his Aug. 2019 rematch with Cormier via fourth-round TKO.

Cormier Says Miocic Trilogy Bout Will Be His Last

With UFC president Dana White saying he wants to book Miocic vs. Cormier III, “DC” has been anxiously awaiting for it to materialize. Speaking with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman during an Instagram live chat, Cormier was adamant that it would be the last fight of his pro MMA career (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“I got one [fight left],” Cormier said. “Some guy asked me today, he goes ‘you gonna keep fighting?’. I said no. I said I got one [more fight]. Cause here’s the deal, you fight these guys, they’re 28, 27, I think [Israel] Adesanya’s very young. Some of these guys are very young. I don’t have to fight a young guy.

“Miocic is about to be 38 years old. So I get to fight one more old guy, one more time. That’s it. I ain’t fighting no 27-year-old dude.”

White has said that Cormier was offered other fights but he turned them down. The only thing he’s eyeing is a third bout with Miocic. Cormier just turned 41 years old and it’s clear that he’s done fighting the younger heavyweight contenders.

Miocic had been recovering from an eye procedure. The two-time UFC heavyweight king has said that he’s cleared to compete but he’s taking some time to shake off the ring rust before stepping back inside the Octagon. With the coronavirus pandemic in full swing, he may get more time to prepare than he anticipated.

Do you think Daniel Cormier will stick to his word this time and retire after a trilogy bout with Stipe Miocic?