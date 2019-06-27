Daniel Cormier Explains Shifting Motivation For Stipe Miocic Rematch

Daniel Cormier admits that a change in motivation is needed ahead of his rematch with Stipe Miocic.

Back in July 2018, Cormier made an attempt to become a “champ-champ.” Already a light heavyweight title holder at the time, Cormier challenged Miocic for the heavyweight gold. “DC” emerged victorious via first-round knockout to further cement his legacy in mixed martial arts. On Aug. 17, Cormier and Miocic will run it back.

Cormier Talks Switching Motivation For Miocic Rematch

Cormier was a guest on MMA Junkie Radio. On the show, the heavyweight kingpin explained why a change in motivation is needed this time:

“The motivation needs to change. Before, it was, ‘I’m going to go and become a double champion.’ Now I need to go and defend this title again and go beat one of the best heavyweights of all-time for a second time. This is not easy.

“Ultimately, it’s always about winning the fight. Get the job done, but if there’s any way to improve, then try to improve. I mean, can I find a submission? Can I find a way to take advantage of the same type of mistake that he may have made prior? I spoke about a mistake that Stipe made constantly, consistently, and I was able to capitalize on it but maybe there’s something else we’re seeing that we didn’t have to do last fight that I can use in this one. There are a lot of different ways to try and win a fight.”

UFC 241 will take place inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. This will be Cormier’s second heavyweight title defense. For Miocic, it’s his first bout as a challenger since he faced Fabricio Werdum back in May 2016.