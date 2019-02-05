Daniel Cormier Explains Why He’s Not Giving Stipe Miocic an Immediate Rematch

Daniel Cormier lays out the reasons why he’s not going to cater to Stipe Miocic’s requests for an immediate rematch after beating him for the heavyweight title last year.

Stipe Miocic may feel like he’s due an immediate rematch against Daniel Cormier but the reigning heavyweight champion disagrees.

Earlier this week, Miocic made an impassioned statement regarding his desire to face Cormier for a second time after falling to him by first round knockout last July.

Miocic hasn’t fought since then and he’s been anxiously awaiting the opportunity to avenge his loss and face Cormier for a second time.

As the longest reigning heavyweight champion in UFC history, Miocic feels like the opportunity is owed to him but Cormier obviously doesn’t feel the same.

In fact, Cormier fired back at Miocic on Tuesday while stating all the reasons why the Ohio native doesn’t deserve another shot at him or the heavyweight title right now.

Do you guys wanna know why I’m not fighting @stipemiocic again? — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 5, 2019

Cormier wrote:

Reason 1: He’s being entitled, why have I fought since and he hasn’t. He lost the fight is he still the champ

Reason 2: I’m hurt

Reason 3: How do I do it better? I beat him in a round last time?

While Cormier has seemed open to the idea of facing Miocic again in the past it appears he’s moving past that potential rematch every time the former champion opens his mouth and asks for the opportunity.

Cormier is currently nursing a few nagging injuries that have kept him out of action since last November when he dominated Derrick Lewis in his first heavyweight title defense.

Cormier has said he wanted to retire by his 40th birthday in March but that deadline will likely pass now that he’s unable to compete due to injury.

UFC president Dana White has gone as far as suggesting Cormier could stick around for at least three more fights before calling it a career but there’s no telling if any of those bouts could come against Miocic.

Judging by his most recent response to the former champion, it looks like Miocic will be waiting for quite some time.

Should Daniel Cormier offer Stipe Miocic a rematch? Sound off in the comments and let us know!