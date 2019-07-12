Daniel Cormier Explains Why It Is So Hard For Fighters To Retire

Daniel Cormier said he would no longer be fighting when he turned 40. Yet, he is past his 40th birthday and has a fight booked. And, he knows he is one of many who has this problem walking away from the sport.

Take this Saturday for example, Urijah Faber is returning after retiring back in 2016. According to Daniel Cormier, walking away is so difficult because fighting is like a drug.

“I just want to fight again. I knew I wanted to fight at least one more time, I wanted to at least make the walk again. That is why you see guys hang around way too long because it is like a drug,” Cormier said to ESPN(as transcribed by BJPENN.com). “The most addicting drug you could ever have is walking through that curtain. I knew I needed to make that walk at least one more time. I knew I wanted to be done by the time I was 40. But, when it didn’t happen I knew that the walk still had to be made. That is why I’m fighting Stipe.”

Whether or not UFC 241 will be Cormier’s last fight is to be seen. But, the heavyweight champion knows he just wanted one more fight. And, he could say the exact same thing following this fight.