Daniel Cormier Explains Why Jon Jones Should Fight Israel Adesanya ‘Sooner Than Later’

Daniel Cormier believes Jon Jones should fight Israel Adesanya sooner rather than later.

After Adesanya TKO’d Paulo Costa at UFC 253, the trash talk between Jones and Adesanya only increased. Many thought a fight would be next, yet “The Last Stylebender” has made it clear he wants to clear his division out.

For Cormier, he hopes the fight happens at some point and says Jones needs to make that fight happen soon.

“I hope they fight at some point,” Cormier said at media day in Abu Dhabi (h/t MMAFighting). “I think it’s a very interesting matchup and I think that Adesanya is just improving every time out. So if I’m Jones I’m fighting him sooner than later if I can get him in there. Because remember, [Adesanya’s] only been here for a couple of years and now he looks like he’s gonna hold the belt forever.”

Jon Jones recently vacated the light heavyweight belt and had a planned move to heavyweight. However, after Jan Blachowicz won the belt, many thought he would go back down to try and win the belt back and set up the Adesanya superfight.

For now, Adesanya and Jones will continue to trash talk one another while the fans wait and see when the fight will finally happen.