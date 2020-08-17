Daniel Cormier Expresses Gratitude In Statement Following UFC 252

Daniel Cormier is grateful after competing for the final time.

Cormier challenged Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight championship in their trilogy bout. The heavyweight title tilt headlined UFC 252 inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cormier hung in tough but was defeated via unanimous decision. “DC” plans to stick with his retirement plans.

Daniel Cormier Statement Following UFC 252 Loss

Cormier took to social media to express gratitude.

“Thank you all for the love and support. Not what I wanted or expected but it is what it is. Congrats to @stipemiocic on a fantastic fight, was an honor and pleasure to share the octagon with you for 50 minutes. Boy did we give ’em a show every time. To my team: I love you all to death, you’ve made so many sacrifices. I hope I made you guys proud. Salina and the kids: thank you for being my motivation. To all the fans: I love you so much. You guys push me to try and be great. To @danawhite and the @ufc: I have loved every minute. Thank you for giving me the opportunity. Been a helluva ride, huh?”

If Cormier’s retirement truly sticks, he walks away with a record of 22-3, 1 NC. He is a former UFC heavyweight champion and a two-time UFC light heavyweight title holder. In addition, he is a Strikeforce Heavyweight Grand Prix champion.

Post-fighting, Cormier certainly has options. He is set as a color commentator for the UFC. If he wishes to make the jump, he’s also reportedly received interest from WWE. There’s a chance that a deal can be worked out between UFC and WWE similar to how Mauro Ranallo is allowed to call NXT shows and keep his positions for Showtime Boxing and Bellator MMA.