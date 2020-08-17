Monday, August 17, 2020

Daniel Cormier Expresses Gratitude In Statement Following UFC 252

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Daniel Cormier
Daniel Cormier (Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa)

Daniel Cormier is grateful after competing for the final time.

Cormier challenged Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight championship in their trilogy bout. The heavyweight title tilt headlined UFC 252 inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cormier hung in tough but was defeated via unanimous decision. “DC” plans to stick with his retirement plans.

Daniel Cormier Statement Following UFC 252 Loss

Cormier took to social media to express gratitude.

“Thank you all for the love and support. Not what I wanted or expected but it is what it is. Congrats to @stipemiocic on a fantastic fight, was an honor and pleasure to share the octagon with you for 50 minutes. Boy did we give ’em a show every time. To my team: I love you all to death, you’ve made so many sacrifices. I hope I made you guys proud. Salina and the kids: thank you for being my motivation. To all the fans: I love you so much. You guys push me to try and be great. To @danawhite and the @ufc: I have loved every minute. Thank you for giving me the opportunity. Been a helluva ride, huh?”

If Cormier’s retirement truly sticks, he walks away with a record of 22-3, 1 NC. He is a former UFC heavyweight champion and a two-time UFC light heavyweight title holder. In addition, he is a Strikeforce Heavyweight Grand Prix champion.

Post-fighting, Cormier certainly has options. He is set as a color commentator for the UFC. If he wishes to make the jump, he’s also reportedly received interest from WWE. There’s a chance that a deal can be worked out between UFC and WWE similar to how Mauro Ranallo is allowed to call NXT shows and keep his positions for Showtime Boxing and Bellator MMA.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Editorials

7 Takeaways From UFC 252

UFC 252 had the two, arguably, best heavyweights in MMA. Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier squared off and Miocic walked away from...
Read more
MMA

Henry Cejudo Slams Sean O’Malley Over UFC 252 Loss

Former UFC "champ-champ" Henry Cejudo believes Sean O'Malley laid an egg at UFC 252. O'Malley shared the Octagon with...
Read more
MMA

Dana White Says Eye Poke Doesn’t Take Away From Stipe Miocic’s UFC 252 Win

UFC president Dana White doesn't believe an eye poke in the UFC 252 main event can be used as an excuse.
Read more
UFC

Dana White ‘Would Love’ To Meet With Michael Chandler

Dana White is interested in meeting with Michael Chandler. Chandler has been the face of Bellator for years. He's...
Read more
UFC

Daniel Cormier Stands By Retirement Plans After UFC 252 Loss

Daniel Cormier was looking to retire on top. In the main event of UFC 252, Cormier and Stipe Miocic...
Read more

Latest MMA News

MMA

UFC 252 Medical Suspensions: Cormier & O’Malley Facing Lengthy Sits

The UFC 252 medical suspensions are in. The event took place on Aug. 15. UFC 252 was held inside...
Read more
MMA

Jon Jones Says He’s Vacated UFC Light Heavyweight Title

It looks like Jon Jones is no longer the UFC light heavyweight champion. Jones had been ruling the roost...
Read more
MMA

Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz Set For UFC Showdown On Sept. 26

Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz is a go for Sept. 26 but the stakes are unclear. ESPN's Brett Okamoto...
Read more
MMA

Daniel Cormier Expresses Gratitude In Statement Following UFC 252

Daniel Cormier is grateful after competing for the final time. Cormier challenged Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight championship...
Read more
MMA

Henry Cejudo Slams Sean O’Malley Over UFC 252 Loss

Former UFC "champ-champ" Henry Cejudo believes Sean O'Malley laid an egg at UFC 252. O'Malley shared the Octagon with...
Read more
MMA

UFC Lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov Unsure Of Retirement Plans

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov isn't sure when he'll retire. Nurmagomedov has been perfect throughout his MMA career. "The...
Read more
MMA

Dana White Says Eye Poke Doesn’t Take Away From Stipe Miocic’s UFC 252 Win

UFC president Dana White doesn't believe an eye poke in the UFC 252 main event can be used as an excuse.
Read more
UFC

Edson Barboza vs. Sodiq Yusuff Reported For October Showdown

Edson Barboza will remain on the October 10 card, but will not be taking on Jeremy Stephens as reported.
Read more
Editorials

7 Takeaways From UFC 252

UFC 252 had the two, arguably, best heavyweights in MMA. Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier squared off and Miocic walked away from...
Read more
UFC

Dana White ‘Would Love’ To Meet With Michael Chandler

Dana White is interested in meeting with Michael Chandler. Chandler has been the face of Bellator for years. He's...
Read more
UFC

Marlon Vera Says Sean O’Malley Stoppage Wasn’t Early: ‘He Was Out’

Marlon Vera doesn't believe the Sean O'Malley stoppage was early. In the co-main event of UFC 252, O'Malley was...
Read more
UFC

Daniel Cormier Stands By Retirement Plans After UFC 252 Loss

Daniel Cormier was looking to retire on top. In the main event of UFC 252, Cormier and Stipe Miocic...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube