Daniel Cormier Falls at UFC 226 Presser, Limps Off Stage (Video)

Daniel Cormier may have been bit by the “International Fight Week” bug.

The UFC 226 pre-fight press conference is over and it ended with quite the scare. After Cormier, Stipe Miocic, Francis Ngannou, and Derrick Lewis answered questions from the media in front of fans inside the Pearl Theatre in Las Vegas, the fighters got up for faceoffs.

As Cormier got up, he tripped and took a hard fall. The UFC light heavyweight champion was helped up and he limped off stage. Cormier returned to do a staredown with Miocic and he certainly wasn’t in a good mood.

Here is Cormier’s fall:

Here's the clip of D.C. falling down after the presser. Seems like he's OK but legitimately scary in that moment #UFC226 pic.twitter.com/DzRanOQu2S — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) July 5, 2018

Here is Cormier walking off stage:

OMG Daniel Cormier just tripped and hobbled off stage 😱😱😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/7aX66utA0G — Jim Edwards (@MMA_Jim) July 5, 2018

Fight fans have already received the bad news of Max Holloway’s removal from the UFC 226 co-main event. Holloway was set to defend his UFC featherweight title against Brian Ortega. That didn’t happen as “Blessed” was forced to pull out due to concussion-like symptoms.

The heavyweight bout between Ngannou and Lewis was promoted to the co-headlining spot. Paul Felder vs. Mike Perry was supposed to take place on the FOX Sports 1 portion of the prelims. The welterweight scrap got a bump up to the main card.

If no further mishaps get in the way, then this is the card fight fans will witness this Saturday night (July 7):

Main Card (PPV)

Stipe Miocic (C) vs. Daniel Cormier – for UFC heavyweight title

Derrick Lewis vs. Francis Ngannou

Paul Felder vs. Mike Perry

Michael Chiesa vs. Anthony Pettis

Khalil Rountree vs. Gokhan Saki

Prelims (FOX Sports 1)

Paulo Costa vs. Uriah Hall

Raphael Assuncao vs. Rob Font

Lando Vannata vs. Drakkar Klose

Max Griffin vs. Curtis Millender

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Gilbert Burns vs. Dan Hooker

Jamie Moyle vs. Emily Whitmire

Is International Fight Week cursed?