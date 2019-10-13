Daniel Cormier Feels Cain Velasquez’s Exit From MMA Is Bittersweet

Daniel Cormier is sad to see Cain Velasquez walk away from mixed martial arts, but he’s thrilled about his new journey in WWE.

During a WWE Crown Jewel press conference, Velasquez confirmed that he has retired from MMA competition. Velasquez said that UFC president Dana White was supportive of his decision. Velasquez has been removed from the UFC rankings and the USADA drug-testing pool.

Daniel Cormier Reacts To Cain Velasquez’s WWE Move

With Velasquez’s retirement from MMA, he has moved on to WWE fulltime. Cormier, who has built a strong friendship with Velasquez through their time spent at American Kickboxing Academy, told MMAFighting.com that Velasquez’s exit is bittersweet.

“It’s a sad day when Cain Velasquez retires. But I know that he is doing something that he loves,” Cormier said. “I remember watching him at [WWE] Elimination Chamber and you can see that this was something that he could love, I am not sure he ever fell for something faster, well except for when he met [his wife] Michelle.

“I’m very happy for Cain and Michelle and the kids. But the biggest winner in this whole deal is the WWE Universe, they are in for a treat watching Cain perform. I’m excited to see the program between him and Brock. Congratulations to my brother. Exciting times.”