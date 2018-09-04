Daniel Cormier Fires Back at Jon Jones Over Latest Comments

Daniel Cormier heard the latest comments made by his arch-rival and decided to fire back at him. However, that just led to more comments being made by Jon Jones.

The two fighters exchanging words is nothing new and even though they have already fought twice before, they do not back down from talking about each other. It all started once the former UFC light heavyweight champion went on record by stating that he wants to fight Cormier two more times as a way to break his will.

Well, this didn’t sit too well with the UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion, to say the least. He fired back by taking to Twitter to respond to the latest comments made by Jones by writing:

“Big goals for a guy that could only achieve them after he finishes getting disciplined for his 3rd drug failure! I mean jeez this guy #Cheater.”

Big goals for a guy that could only achieve them after he finishes getting disciplined for his 3rd drug failure! I mean jeez this guy #Cheater https://t.co/Kfuki7qRCM — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 4, 2018

Jones has been on the sidelines since he failed an in-competition drug test at UFC 214 after he beat Cormier by third-round TKO to regain the title. Jones tested positive for Turinabol and was stripped of the title as a result. The former UFC champion caught wind of the response made by “DC” and reacted to it by writing:

“Does my big goal somehow offend you? Why the need for name calling. I set you up with several attacks to your body, you begin to protect your belly so I kicked you in your head. but you’re right somehow a steroid metabolite right before the fight made me smarter. You’re the champ champ, I’ll stop dreaming now.”

Does my big goal somehow offend you? Why the need for name calling😩 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) September 4, 2018

I set you up with several attacks to your body, you begin to protect your belly so I kicked you in your head. but you’re right somehow a steroid metabolite right before the fight made me smarter. You’re the champ champ, I’ll stop dreaming now — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) September 4, 2018

Cormier is slated to defend his heavyweight title against Brock Lesnar in January of 2019 and has stated in the past that he plans to retire from the sport in March.

Discussion: What are your thoughts on this recent exchange? Sound off in the comment section.