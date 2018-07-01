Daniel Cormier isn’t amused by Alexander Gustafsson’s requests for an interim title bout.

Cormier is set for perhaps the biggest fight in his professional mixed martial arts career. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder will collide with heavyweight kingpin Stipe Miocic. The “super fight” will take place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 7. The heavyweight title bout will headline UFC 226.

One man who has been opposed to the bout is Gustafsson. “The Mauler” currently sits at the number one position on the official UFC light heavyweight rankings. Gustafsson claimed Cormier is taking the easy route by accepting a bout with Miocic.

Back in Oct. 2015, Cormier put his light heavyweight title on the line against Gustafsson. “DC” won the bout via split decision. Ever since that fight, Gustafsson has been calling for a rematch.

Daniel Cormier Ices Interim Title Talk

With interim title talks going around, Cormier said during the UFC 226 conference call that it would be foolish to have another title at light heavyweight when Gustafsson has been inactive (via MMANYTT.com):

“It would bother me because Alexander Gustafsson does not deserve to fight for an interim title. I fought for the belt just at the beginning of the year and went up to chase something so much bigger. So no, he doesn’t deserve an interim title. He fought last May against Glover Teixeira then he beat Jan Blachowicz before. It’s like that was two years ago, he’s fought twice in two years. You know that since Alexander and I fought in October 2015, I fought Anderson Silva, [Anthony] ‘Rumble’ Johnson, Jon Jones, and Volkan Oezdemir. And this dude has fought Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira and that’s it. That’s two times in the last three years. Why would he be fighting for the title? That makes no sense.”

Do you think Daniel Cormier has a point?