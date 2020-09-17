Daniel Cormier In Early Talks To Become WWE Commentator

Daniel Cormier may be adding another job to his already full slate.

Cormier, who hosts a show on ESPN, ESPN+, and is a UFC commentator, says he is in early talks to also commentate the WWE. The former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion says WWE is something he has loved for his entire life so he would love for this to come to fruition.

“We’ve been talking,” Cormier said to Sports Illustrated. “We’ve spoken to some of the people over there in very, very early conversations. WWE is a company I’ve watched and loved my entire life.

“Put me at the commentary table,” Cormier says. “Let me call the matches for six months and tell you how great these wrestlers are in the ring. I would love that, and I wouldn’t be faking it. WWE is something I’ve loved my entire life.”

Daniel Cormier is considered to be one of the better commentators for the UFC. Given his background in wrestling, he would no doubt have success doing it for WWE as well.

Cormier retired from MMA following his UFC 252 loss to Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title. He ended his career on a two-fight losing streak with both losses coming to Miocic as he lost their trilogy 2-1.