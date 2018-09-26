Daniel Cormier Is Ignoring USADA’s Calls (Photo)

Last week, the mixed martial arts (MMA) world learned that Jon Jones was only suspended 15 months following his second United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) offense. The suspension is retroactive to when the failed test was collected, therefore making Jones eligible to return next month.

This seemed to upset current “Champ Champ” Daniel Cormier. The UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion had this to say to USADA after the ruling:

“Here’s the deal: When it comes to USADA, they can’t come to my house anymore at 6 a.m,” Cormier said. “What’s the point? They’ve been to my house 15 times. USADA, don’t come to my house anymore. You don’t need to. You don’t need to come.”

It looks like Cormier is sticking to his guns about giving USADA the cold shoulder. He posted a photo today (Wed. September 26, 2018) on Twitter showing a call he ignored from USADA. He captioned it off with “Stop calling me!” before tagging USADA’s Twitter: