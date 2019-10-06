Daniel Cormier: Israel Adesanya Is ‘Just Small’ For Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier believes size would be an issue for Israel Adesanya against Jon Jones.

Last night (Oct. 5), Adesanya became the undisputed UFC middleweight champion. “The Last Stylebender” finished Robert Whittaker via second-round TKO. While Paulo Costa is expected to receive the next middleweight title opportunity, UFC president Dana White has said Adesanya vs. UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones would be a big fight.

Cormier Thinks Adesanya Is Too Small For Jones

Former UFC “champ-champ” Cormier, who commentated Adesanya vs. Whittaker, dished on a potential bout between the newly-crowned undisputed middleweight champion and Jones during the ESPN post-fight show (via BJPenn.com).

“He’s just small. He’s just small for Jones. Jones is a big guy and I think people underestimate how big he is. When he grabs you, because he’s so big up top — they make fun of how small his legs are — but he’s 225lbs. But a lot of the weight is up top. He’s so long that he almost like hangs on you. It’s like a towel when you’re in the clinch and I think Izzy may struggle with that because Jones is so big.”

Adesanya and Jones haven’t been shy in trading barbs. Adesanya has criticized Jones’ UFC 239 performance against Thiago Santos and said he looks “old.” Jones responded in a series of tweets.