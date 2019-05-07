Daniel Cormier: Jon Jones Trilogy “All I Want”

Dana White has expressed that there are three fights that he would like to see Daniel Cormier fight before he calls it a career: Brock Lesnar, Stipe Miocic, and Jon Jones. With Brock Lesnar now off the table, that now leaves Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones. In an appearance on The Ariel Helwani MMA Show on Monday, Daniel Cormier would express an agreement with this timeline. With his bout with Stipe Miocic being announced for UFC 241, Daniel Cormier would more specifically agree with Dana White on whom Cormier’s last fight should be against: Jon Jones.

“It’s all I want,” Cormier said of a trilogy fight against Jon Jones. “I think when I fight Jones, I feel most complete when I’m preparing for competition against that guy.”

“If you want to get right competitively, you go back and get the one you lost,” Cormier said. “If I don’t, trust me, I can be fine. But I’m just fiercely competitive. So when I say if there is another fight after (Miocic), it would have to be that one.”

The one name that Dana White mentioned that Daniel Cormier will not be facing is Brock Lesnar. The planned Cormier/Lesnar fight fell through reportedly because of the UFC being unwilling to meet Brock Lesnar’s number. Cormier would take a moment to reflect on the one that got away:

“I think that Brock’s a competitor, and if the right opportunity presents itself for him, he would do it,” Cormier said. “The guy’s a fighter. Everybody (expletive) on Brock Lesnar and says this guys can’t fight, but he’s a fighter and he’s a competitor. And he likes money. So for the right amount of money and the right opportunity, I’m sure he could be convinced to come back.”

With Brock Lesnar now out of the picture, Daniel Cormier’s retirement plan is once again set: this time it involves Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones. But as we have learned with Daniel Cormier over the past year, plans are subject to change.

