Daniel Cormier Takes Jon Jones’ “Who’s Your Daddy” Line Personally

Daniel Cormier believes there are some evil undertones when Jon Jones tells him, “who’s your daddy?”

Cormier is set to challenge Stipe Miocic for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title. “DC” is the reigning light heavyweight title holder, but he’ll be moving up at least one more time in an attempt to become a two-division champion. The “super fight” will headline UFC 226 on July 7.

Despite focusing on Miocic, “DC” can’t avoid exchanging words with his old rival “Bones” Jones. Recently, the two fired off personal shots by bringing each other’s wives into the trash talk. Surprisingly, that isn’t what Cormier has taken personally.

Jones keeps delivering the, “who’s your daddy” line. While some would think Jones is simply rubbing in the fact that he defeated Cormier twice before being popped for turinabol, “DC” says it goes beyond just fighting. Cormier’s father was murdered and in the mist of “DC’s” beef with Jones, “Bones” apologized privately.

Fast forward to 2018, and Jones still uses that same line. Cormier spoke on the situation during a UFC 226 conference call (via MMAJunkie.com):

“It’s kind of what he does. Before our very first fight there were some direct messages sent, and he said he was my daddy or some (expletive) like that. I guess fans, somebody told him something in reference to my father being murdered, so he had (UFC President) Dana (White) call me on three-way to apologize for saying anything like ‘I’m your daddy.’ But, every time we argue, he goes back to ‘I’m your daddy’ or something like that. He didn’t mean to apologize. So there’s deeper meaning to ‘who’s your daddy?’

Many have speculated what would happen if Daniel Cormier emerged victorious against Miocic. “DC” has made it clear that he plans to retire in March 2019. He hopes to face Brock Lesnar and Jon Jones for a third time before hanging up his gloves.