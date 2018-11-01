Daniel Cormier Will Weigh His Options In Regards To Jon Jones & Brock Lesnar

Daniel Cormier still hasn’t decided if a third bout with Jon Jones or a “money fight” with Brock Lesnar means more to him.

Cormier will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title against Derrick Lewis this Saturday night (Nov. 3). While Cormier isn’t looking past “The Black Beast,” he can’t avoid being asked about a third bout with Jones or a lucrative outing with Lesnar. The clock is ticking on Cormier’s professional mixed martial arts career and he will have to make a decision if he emerges victorious this weekend.

Daniel Cormier On The Fence

Cormier recently appeared on the Jim Rome Show. “DC” told Rome that there are positives to taking both bouts, but he must take Lewis seriously:

“Competitively, obviously it’s Jones but financially Lesnar brings the dollars and we’re prize fighters, so I need to weigh which one I’m going to approach. The reality is, when you start to do stuff like this and think ahead a little bit like ‘Lesnar or Jones, which guy?’ The problem is if I don’t win the fight Saturday, none of it is possible. There is no Lesnar, there is no Jones. So I’m really trying to keep my focus on Derrick Lewis, who I’m fighting this weekend.”

Cormier is officially a two-division champion, but even if he defeats Lewis that distinction will be no more before 2018 comes to a close. That’s because Cormier will vacate his light heavyweight title once Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson II begins. Jones and Gustafsson will compete for the light heavyweight gold at UFC 232 on Dec. 29. As for UFC 230, stick with MMA News for live coverage of the event this Saturday night.

What do you think is the better option for Daniel Cormier, fighting Jon Jones a third time or taking the “money fight” with Brock Lesnar?