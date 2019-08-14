Daniel Cormier Knows What He Would Do Differently Against Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones have arguably the biggest rivalry in all of MMA. The two do not like each other and have fought twice before. There, “Bones” won by decision and knockout by the KO loss was overturned to a no-contest.

Although Cormier has talked about fighting Jones again, he says he no longer needs to.

“I don’t need to, that’s the difference. Before, everything I did was the idea of getting back to fighting him. That’s not the case anymore. I just have to do my thing,” Cormier said to BT Sport. “I don’t worry about what Jon does or what he has been up to. My career has been going on a completely different path than his and I’m completely fine with that. My goals, that I set at the beginning of my career have all been accomplished. I won a belt in every organization I have ever fought in, I have two belts in the UFC. I’ve cemented myself as one of the greatest fighters of all-time and that doesn’t need anyone to cement that for me.”

If he does fight him, Cormier knows what he would do differently to win the fight. All he would do is just build off the success he had in the second fight before he got caught.

“I just got to really stay the course. I think we made some really good adjustments in the second fight. But I just did not stay the course. I started to have success in that fight and I lost myself for a moment. I think I build on the game plan we had in fight number two and just really stay laser-focused because if not you see what can happen as it happened to me in fight number two.”