Daniel Cormier Says He Doesn’t Need Anyone To Spruce Up His Legacy

Daniel Cormier feels he doesn’t need to fight anyone to have his legacy intact.

Cormier is set to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title against Derrick Lewis this Saturday night (Nov. 3). The heavyweight championship clash will serve as UFC 230‘s main event. Cormier vs. Lewis will be held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Daniel Cormier Dismisses Needing Anyone For His Legacy

Cormier recently spoke to Damon Martin. “DC” said when it comes to his legacy, he doesn’t need to fight anyone (via MMA Weekly):

“I would look at it and talk to my training team about it but I don’t need to fight. I don’t even need to fight right now, I just want to fight. I don’t need to fight. I don’t need to fight for financial security, I don’t need to fight for legacy. I don’t need to fight. So I don’t need any of these guys. I don’t need Brock [Lesnar]. I don’t need Jon [Jones]. I don’t need these guys anymore. There was a time when I needed these guys just to get to the big money fights and making more money is nice but I’ve got plenty of money. I fight because I want to. So if anybody thinks I would chase these guys and extend my career for some sort of ‘I have to get this person or that person’, that’s not true. I don’t need anyone.”

Cormier is expected to face Brock Lesnar in 2019 if he can defeat Lewis. As far as a third bout with Jon Jones goes, there are some who feel Cormier needs a victory over Jones to solidify his greatness despite being a double champion. Cormier clearly disagrees as he heads into a likely retirement next year.

Do you think Daniel Cormier needs to beat Jon Jones to secure his legacy?