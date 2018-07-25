Daniel Cormier Has ‘Fingers Crossed’ For Brock Lesnar’s Drug Testing

Daniel Cormier is hoping Brock Lesnar can pass his drug tests.

Cormier is currently the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight and heavyweight title holder. “DC” is set to clash with Lesnar sometime next year in a big money fight. The two-division champion has said that he accepts Corey Anderson’s challenge for a light heavyweight title bout. Cormier plans on retiring by March 2019, leaving him with two more fights maximum left in his career.

During a recent appearance on the Slip n’ Dip podcast, Cormier explained how much the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) will be testing Lesnar and hopes his future opponent emerges with clean tests (via MMANYTT.com):

“Well I think he had a USADA exemption or something, I’m not exactly sure, but now he’s having to be tested like every other athlete. He’s got to be tested for six straight months and trust me, they will test you. I’ve been tested 32 times USADA came on board, 32 times, so he’s going to get tested. If he’s clean for six months then obviously he’s not doing steroids so let’s keep our fingers crossed.”

Lesnar was popped by USADA for a failed UFC 200 drug test. His unanimous decision victory over Mark Hunt was changed to a No Contest. The former UFC heavyweight champion was suspended for one year, but opted out of the testing pool. He will be eligible to compete again in Jan. 2019.

Do you think Daniel Cormier vs. Brock Lesnar will actually happen?