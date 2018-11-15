Daniel Cormier Lets Fans Decide Next Opponent

It is no secret that Daniel Cormier has had his sights set on Brock Lesnar ever since winning the World Heavyweight Championship from Stipe Miocic at UFC 226. Cormier has even claimed that the Lesnar fight will be the next and final fight of his fighting career. However, on Thursday, Cormier seemed to be open to other suggestions after partnering up once again with Carl Jr., the fast food burger chain that partnered with Cormier to help promote UFC 230.

Other names that have been tossed around as potential next opponents for Cormier have been Stipe Miocic in a rematch for the UFC Heavyweight championship and of course long-time nemesis Jon “Bones Jones” as well. If you want to have your voice heard on whom Cormier should face next, the double champ took to Twitter to present the public with a way to do so:

“What’s up, guys? Since Carl’s Jr. helped me to dominate last week and the fans loved it so much, we are partnering up again. So on Friday, November 16th, National Fast Food Day, post a selfie with a Carl’s Jr. Famous Star Burger, use the hashtag #FamousStarFight, and tag the person you think I should fight…no, the person I’m going to dominate in my next bout. I’ll also be going to Carl’s Jr. so grab yourself a Famous Star burger, post a photo, then we will determine who takes an L the next time I step into the Octagon. Let’s go, baby! Let’s go!”

Whom would you like to see Daniel Cormier face next? And will you let your voice be heard tomorrow with the #FamousStarFight hashtag?