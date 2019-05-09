Daniel Cormier Off-Put by “Entitled” Miocic and “Stupid” Critics

Daniel Cormier did not mince words when discussing Stipe Miocic and the critics who believe that Cormier was “ducking” Miocic and afraid to give him a rematch. After disclosing that it was back surgery that prevented him from fighting Miocic, not trepidation, Cormier could not resist but hurl some choice words at these critics:

“You guys are so stupid,” Cormier vented in a recent appearance on the Ariel Helwani MMA Show. “I couldn’t physically do it.”

DC would then turn his attention to Miocic himself, whose patient approach eventually paid off with a heavyweight championship rematch scheduled for UFC 241 in August:

“I did not like the approach he took,” Cormier said of Miocic. “I just think he’s so good, even if he’d fought over the course of the year, he still would be in this same position. So I don’t feel I have to be nice to him anymore.

“The whole time I said he was a bit entitled. These are conversations we had with the company. He was just as happy as I was. So to make it seem like I was doing something wrong after I was the one that won the fight, I just felt like it was unfair. … I’m not wronging this guy. I’m doing exactly what we were told to do after our first fight.”

With Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic being officially set to clash at the end of the summer, Cormier has already silenced those who believed he was unwilling to fight Stipe again. But what would be an even greater silencer would be for DC to defeat Miocic again. At UFC 241, he’ll have that chance.

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier? Do you believe Stipe Miocic was “entitled” with his demands for a rematch against Cormier?