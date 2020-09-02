Daniel Cormier Officially Tells UFC To Remove Him From USADA Pool & Rankings

Daniel Cormier has confirmed to the UFC he is retired as he told the promotion to remove him from the USADA testing pool and the UFC rankings.

Entering UFC 252, Cormier said it would be his final fight as he was looking to reclaim the heavyweight title and retire on top. Unfortunately, it did not go to plan as Stipe Miocic won the fight by decision and the trilogy 2-1.

Following the event, many wondered if “DC” would truly retire but Dana White revealed after the Contender Series that he has asked to be removed from USADA and the rankings.

“He told us today to take him out of USADA and take him out of the rankings,” White said (via MMAJunkie). “Doesn’t get any more official than that.”

Daniel Cormier will go down as one of the greatest fighters of all-time. He won the Strikeforce heavyweight title along with being the UFC’s light heavyweight and heavyweight champion. He beat the who’s who at light heavyweight and had a tremendous career.

For Dana White, he is just glad DC is still doing commentary so he can still be part of the UFC.

“I had such a great time with him, but he’s such a great commentator, so, he’ll still be around and he’ll be with this company forever. So it’s not like we’re losing him and I’ll never see him again,” White concluded.