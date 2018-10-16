Daniel Cormier Picks Jones vs. Gustafsson II

Later this year Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson will go face-to-face at UFC 232. It will be a rematch from their 2013 fight for the light heavyweight title. Jones and Gustafsson put on an absolute classic, that is arguably one of the greatest fights in UFC history. Now, they’ll run it back with the 205-pound title on the line again.

Currently, Daniel Cormier holds the UFC’s heavyweight and light heavyweight titles. Cormier will defend his heavyweight throne against Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC 230 next month (Sat. November 3, 2018). However, once the winner of Jones vs. Gustafsson II is declared on December 29th, Cormier will be stripped of the 205-pound title.

Cormier joined “The MMA Hour” recently to discuss the entire situation. Having shared the Octagon with both Jones and Gustafsson, Cormier was asked to give his pick for the fight. Despite his rivalry with “Bones,” Cormier is picking his longtime rival to best “The Mauler” (via MMA Mania):

“I think Jones wins the fight. I have never once shied away from the fact that he’s a fantastic fighter. He is a really talented guy. He obvious can go with me, keep up with me, he has obviously put in a lot of hard work, so, he must be a hard worker in that sense,” he said.

“I know that Alex, for as good as he is, too, Alex struggles in the big moments. This is a really, really big moment and he is going to have to fight to his level or above his level to try and win.”

What do you think of Cormier’s pick for UFC 232?