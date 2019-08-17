Daniel Cormier Predicts Convincing Win Over Stipe Miocic At UFC 241

Daniel Cormier believes he’ll leave no doubt in his rematch with Stipe Miocic.

Tonight (Aug. 17), Cormier will defend his UFC heavyweight title against Miocic. Back in July 2018, Cormier knocked out Miocic in the first round to capture the gold. Their rematch will headline UFC 241 inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Cormier Sees Convincing Win Over Miocic In Rematch

Ahead of UFC 241, Cormier spoke to MMAFighting.com‘s Damon Martin. During the interview, “DC” explained why he feels he’ll prove he truly is the better man inside the Octagon when facing Miocic.

“I think I win this fight very convincingly. I think if the result in the first fight was surprising, the result in the second fight shouldn’t surprise people,” Cormier said. “Because I just feel in terms of strength of schedule, the people that I’ve fought, the level that I’ve fought at, it’s prepared me more for these moments. He’s been in some big fights, this might title fight No. 4 for Stipe. This is like title fight No. 9 for me. I’ve only fought at the highest level of the sport. I think not only does that experience prepare me but I feel I matchup very well with Stipe Miocic.

“That’s why I said that. I’m not saying that just trying to be an asshole. I’m saying it because I truly believe it.”

Tonight could be Cormier’s farewell from mixed martial arts competition. The UFC heavyweight champion has said it’ll take something big for him to return to action after UFC 241. A third bout with Jon Jones and a massive payday are two key factors in that decision.