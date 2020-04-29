Daniel Cormier Putting Attention Back On Wrestling For Stipe Miocic Trilogy

Daniel Cormier knows his wrestling got away from him in his rematch with Stipe Miocic.

Back in Aug. 2019, Cormier and Miocic did battle in a rematch for the UFC heavyweight title. Cormier captured the heavyweight gold from Miocic via first-round knockout back in July 2018. Miocic got his revenge in the rematch, scoring a TKO victory to regain the gold.

Cormier Gets Back To Wrestling To Prepare For Trilogy

The trilogy bout between Cormier and Miocic isn’t official but it’s likely. Speaking to USA Wrestling, Cormier revealed that he’s looking to put a heavy focus on wrestling in preparation for a third bout with Miocic (via MMAFighting.com).

“I’ve got to get back to wrestling,” Cormier said. “I’ve got to get back to guys like you Kerry, who are actually going to be able to tell me that ain’t enough. I have Bob [Cook] and my coaches do but I need to have that. Like Jamill [Kelly], when I was making 205 [pounds], Jamill would come and do the weight cuts with me. It wasn’t enough, he’d say that ain’t enough. Shawn Bunch does my weight cuts with me and if he thinks ‘DC, you gotta get back in there a little bit before we go home, you’ve got to do that.’

“But you’ve got to have those guys that knew you before all the fame, all the money and all the attention to really put you in your place. I think you know me in a way and I’m wrestling and I’m not doing enough, you’re going to tell me I’m not doing enough. I’m putting together a great camp for this last fight and I can’t wait to get ready.”

Cormier plans to walk away from MMA competition after the trilogy bout with Miocic. If he ends up beating Miocic and following through with the plan, then he’ll end his pro MMA career with a record of 23-2, 1 NC. He’ll also end up being a two-time UFC heavyweight champion in addition to being a former light heavyweight title holder.