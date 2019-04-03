Daniel Cormier Reacts To AKA Teammate Receiving Lifetime USADA Ban

Yesterday (Mon. April 1, 2019) it was announced that UFC heavyweight Ruslan Magomedov received a lifetime United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) ban. Magomedov was handed down the lifetime ban after failing two USADA drug tests in 2016 and 2018, and then refusing to take a third.

The ban was the first-ever lifetime ban handed down to a mixed martial artist from USADA. Magomedov is a member of the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) gym, and a teammate of heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. Fans were interested to get the champ’s perspective on the news, and asked him on Twitter.

Here’s what “DC” had to say:

“It’s crazy! No one needs to be doing illegal sh*t. Teammate or not. It’s not cool. What did he pop for?”

It’s crazy! No one needs to be doing illegal shit. Teammate or not. It’s not cool. What did he pop for? https://t.co/NUHqL56HiE — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 2, 2019

Cormier has had a long history of dealing with USADA – but not as a fighter who failed a drug test. “DC” has had a pair of failed USADA drug tests from Jon Jones impact their fights with each other.

The first canceling their scheduled UFC 200 main event meeting, and the second overturning their fight at UFC 214 to a No Contest. Cormier has been a longtime advocate of drug testing in the UFC and a clean sport, but has had his fair share of frustrations with USADA as well.

What do you think about Cormier’s reaction to his AKA teammate’s lifetime USADA ban?