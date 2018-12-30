Daniel Cormier Reacts To Jon Jones’ UFC 232 Win

Daniel Cormier was quick to respond to Jon Jones’ UFC 232 victory.

In the main event of UFC 232, Jones collided with Alexander Gustafsson for the second time. “Bones” and “The Mauler” were battling for the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship. In the end, it was Jones who regained the 205-pound gold via third-round knockout.

Daniel Cormier Not Impressed With Jon Jones

It’s no secret that Cormier and Jones are heated rivals. “DC” took to Twitter Jones to poke at Jones’ drug testing issues:

I mean shit , he should win! Dude starts with a head start everytime #usadafake #jonnybrasco — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 30, 2018

“I mean sh*t, he should win! Dude starts with a head start every time. #USADAfake #JonnyBrasco.”

After Jones’ victory over Gustafsson, he called out Cormier to prove he’s a true two-division champion by fighting him once again in the light heavyweight division. Cormier also explained to Dominick Cruz, who was on color commentary duties, what it would take to make a third bout happen at 205 pounds:

@DominickCruz you just said outside of all the testing stuff. Is there really stuff outside of the testing? Or we just do more testing and neither of us fail. That would be best case! We do that I’ll be back at 205!!!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 30, 2018

“[Dominick Cruz] you just said outside of all the testing stuff. Is there really stuff outside of testing? Or do we just do more testing and neither of us fail? That would be the best case! We do that I’ll be back at 205!”

With Jones’ victory over Gustafsson, he has surpassed Chuck Liddell for the most light heavyweight wins in UFC history with 17. As for Cormier, he remains the UFC heavyweight champion and a big “money fight” with Brock Lesnar looms.

If Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier III takes place, which division do you want to see the bout contested at?