Daniel Cormier Reacts To Jon Jones Moving To Heavyweight

Shortly after the final fight of Daniel Cormier’s career, his longtime rival Jon Jones announced he was vacating the Light Heavyweight Championship and moving to the heavyweight division. Cormier recently spoke about Jones’ move up to heavyweight while hosting the DC and Helwani Show on ESPN.

“Look man, I’m so passed this whole Jon Jones thing,” Cormier said. He would continue to say that Jones has to make changes in his life for his story not to end up a sad one.

“At the end of the day, I don’t know how this guy’s story ends and he’s got some real changes if his story doesn’t end very sad. So I’m gonna go about making my life as big as possible and not giving any of my energy to that stuff anymore.”

Cormier would continue to say that he doesn’t consider Jon Jones his greatest rival. That honor, he says, is reserved for current UFC Heavyweight Champion, Stipe Miocic.

“My greatest rival is Stipe Miocic: a fireman, a husband, and a guy that loves his family,” Cormier said. “Not Jon Jones, a guy that has done those things in his life and has been a real education in what not to do. I’d rather my rival be a guy that’s a firefighter and that protects the community and loves his family and does things the right way. That’s who I’m gonna give my energy to when people ask about my greatest rival.”

In terms of how he feels Jones will do fighting against top heavyweights, Cormier feels he’ll be successful.

“He can fight those guys because I fought those guys. They’re big, they’re strong, they’re dangerous, but he can fight those guys,” Cormier continued.

