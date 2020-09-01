Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Daniel Cormier Reacts To Jon Jones Moving To Heavyweight

By Ian Carey
Daniel Cormier
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Shortly after the final fight of Daniel Cormier’s career, his longtime rival Jon Jones announced he was vacating the Light Heavyweight Championship and moving to the heavyweight division. Cormier recently spoke about Jones’ move up to heavyweight while hosting the DC and Helwani Show on ESPN.

“Look man, I’m so passed this whole Jon Jones thing,” Cormier said. He would continue to say that Jones has to make changes in his life for his story not to end up a sad one.

“At the end of the day, I don’t know how this guy’s story ends and he’s got some real changes if his story doesn’t end very sad. So I’m gonna go about making my life as big as possible and not giving any of my energy to that stuff anymore.”

Cormier would continue to say that he doesn’t consider Jon Jones his greatest rival. That honor, he says, is reserved for current UFC Heavyweight Champion, Stipe Miocic.

“My greatest rival is Stipe Miocic: a fireman, a husband, and a guy that loves his family,” Cormier said. “Not Jon Jones, a guy that has done those things in his life and has been a real education in what not to do. I’d rather my rival be a guy that’s a firefighter and that protects the community and loves his family and does things the right way. That’s who I’m gonna give my energy to when people ask about my greatest rival.” 

In terms of how he feels Jones will do fighting against top heavyweights, Cormier feels he’ll be successful.

“He can fight those guys because I fought those guys. They’re big, they’re strong, they’re dangerous, but he can fight those guys,” Cormier continued.

Transcriptions via MMA Fighting

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

UFC

St-Pierre Reflects On Most Humiliating Moment of His Career

The biggest asterisk on Georges St-Pierre’s MMA record is the very thing that contributed most to his greatness according to the Hall...
Read more
UFC

Sean O’Malley Responds to Critics: I’m Still Undefeated

Sean O’Malley acknowledges that his official MMA record is 12-1, but he still isn’t convinced that the "1" is legitimate.
Read more
UFC

Jon Jones Makes Hard Sell To Be Miocic’s Next Opponent

Jon Jones is not going to sit idly by and watch the #1 contender of the heavyweight division receive a title shot...
Read more
UFC

Anthony Smith Unsure of Future Following Loss to Rakic

Anthony Smith is unsure of his next move following a loss to Aleksandar Rakic in the UFC on ESPN+ 33 main event.
Read more
UFC

Charles Oliveira Says Top-5 Lightweights Are Ducking Him

Charles Oliveira believes the top-ranked fighters in the lightweight division are ducking him. The #6 fighter in the UFC's 155lbs division...
Read more

Latest MMA News

MMA

Eddie Alvarez Not Interested In Michael Chandler Trilogy

Eddie Alvarez isn't interested in the trilogy with Michael Chandler. Alvarez and Chandler had a legendary fight in 2011...
Read more
UFC

Valentina Shevchenko Believes ‘No One Can Blame’ Joanne Calderwood For Taking Jennifer Maia Fight

Valentina Shevchenko believes no one can blame Joanne Calderwood for stepping up on short notice to fight Jennifer Maia.
Read more
MMA

Vitor Belfort Sends Fiery Message To Wanderlei Silva: ‘Let’s Get Down To Business’

Vitor Belfort wants to make the Wanderlei Silva rematch but needs the Brazilian to start negotiating. For months now,...
Read more
Bellator

Scott Coker Expresses Interest In Signing Brock Lesnar, Fight With Fedor

Brock Lesnar is no longer under contract to World Wrestling Entertainment. His contract with the company is said to have expired back...
Read more
UFC

Daniel Cormier Reacts To Jon Jones Moving To Heavyweight

Shortly after the final fight of Daniel Cormier's career, his longtime rival Jon Jones announced he was vacating the Light Heavyweight Championship...
Read more
UFC

Jon Jones Makes Hard Sell To Be Miocic’s Next Opponent

Jon Jones is not going to sit idly by and watch the #1 contender of the heavyweight division receive a title shot...
Read more
UFC

Fedor Emelianenko Pays Tribute To Recently Deceased Coach

Fedor Emelianenko announced over the weekend that his coach and father figure, Vladimir Mikhailovich Voronov, has died. Emelianenko took to Instagram to...
Read more
UFC

Charles Oliveira Says Top-5 Lightweights Are Ducking Him

Charles Oliveira believes the top-ranked fighters in the lightweight division are ducking him. The #6 fighter in the UFC's 155lbs division...
Read more
UFC

St-Pierre Reflects On Most Humiliating Moment of His Career

The biggest asterisk on Georges St-Pierre’s MMA record is the very thing that contributed most to his greatness according to the Hall...
Read more
UFC

Sean O’Malley Responds to Critics: I’m Still Undefeated

Sean O’Malley acknowledges that his official MMA record is 12-1, but he still isn’t convinced that the "1" is legitimate.
Read more
UFC

Frankie Edgar Interested in Dominick Cruz Dream Fight

Following a successful debut at bantamweight, Frankie Edgar is now eying a bout against the consensus greatest bantamweight of all time.
Read more
UFC

Anthony Smith Unsure of Future Following Loss to Rakic

Anthony Smith is unsure of his next move following a loss to Aleksandar Rakic in the UFC on ESPN+ 33 main event.
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube