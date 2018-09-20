Daniel Cormier reacts to Jon Jones being eligible to return in late October.

Jones had been awaiting a decision from the U.S. Anti Doping Agency (USADA) in regards to his second failed drug test for banned substances. “Bones” failed a UFC 214 drug test for turinabol. Having been out of action for over one year, many wondered when USADA would make a decision. We got our answer last night as Jones will be eligible to return on Oct. 28.

Daniel Cormier Reacts to Jon Jones’ USADA Ruling

On the latest episode of UFC Tonight, Cormier spoke to co-host Kenny Florian about USADA’s decision to reinstate Jones. He had the following to say (via Ariel Helwani):

“Here’s the deal. When it comes to USADA, they can’t come to my house anymore at 6 a.m. I mean, what’s the point? They’ve been to my house 15 times. Enough. USADA, don’t come to my house anymore. You don’t need to. I’m not going to a fail a test. I’m not going to make any mistakes…. (I’ve been tested) 70 times since I started wrestling internationally and I’ve never made a mistake. It’s not that hard.”

UFC president Dana White recently told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that rumors of Jones headlining UFC 230 aren’t true. Furthermore, White said that he hopes to get “Bones” back in action early 2019. It’ll be around that time frame where Cormier is scheduled to defend his UFC heavyweight title against Brock Lesnar. Alexander Gustafsson has already proposed a light heavyweight title bout against Jones. Cormier has not vacated his light heavyweight title.

What are your thoughts on Jon Jones being eligible to return next month?