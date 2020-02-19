Daniel Cormier Reflects On Harsh Weight Cuts At 205 Pounds

Daniel Cormier is giving American Kickboxing Academy props for all the years they helped him get through rough weight cuts.

Cormier may have belonged in the heavyweight division throughout his career but chose to be a light heavyweight for most of his UFC run. That’s because “DC’s” close friend and training partner, Cain Velasquez, was an elite heavyweight who either had the gold or was always in title contention. Cormier ended up capturing the UFC light heavyweight title and even added the heavyweight title to his mantle later on.

Daniel Cormier Looks Back At Tough Weight Cuts

Cormier took to his Instagram account to reflect on the rough weight cuts he had to endure to make the 205-pound limit.

“This is what making 205 always looked like for me, can you imagine doing this without a team like this behind you. A team that lifts you when you’re down. Helps you to go when you have no more. I am lucky for my guys. They always uplift me. And to think I’d go through this every Friday and became the champion. Put some respect on my name!”

Cormier had three successful title defenses during his reign as the light heavyweight king. He initially lost the gold to Jon Jones in their rematch but Jones tested positive for turinabol and the result was changed to a No Contest. Cormier never officially dropped the 205-pound title to anyone but he relinquished it when it became clear he wasn’t going to cut back down.

Cormier is likely one fight away from calling it a career. “DC” has solely expressed interest in a trilogy bout with Stipe Miocic. Cormier knocked out Miocic back in July 2018 to capture the heavyweight gold. Miocic regained the title when he stopped Cormier in their rematch back in Aug. 2019.

UFC president Dana White has claimed that both Cormier and Miocic have agreed to a third encounter. Miocic later denied this and even appears to want to move on from “DC.”