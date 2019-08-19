Daniel Cormier Releases Statement Following UFC 241 Loss

Daniel Cormier has issued a statement after suffering a loss to Stipe Miocic.

Cormier put the UFC heavyweight title on the line against Miocic this past Saturday night (Aug. 17). The title rematch headlined UFC 241 inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Miocic evened the score against “DC,” earning a fourth-round TKO victory.

Cormier Speaks On UFC 241 Loss To Miocic

“DC” hasn’t had much time to mull over the defeat, but he’s already taken to his Instagram account to issue the following statement:

“It’s been a couple of days and I can’t stress the disappointment, I am so sorry to all I have let down. To my wife and kids I am so sorry you guys had to experience that, I never wanted y’all to see that and the hurt you guys showed breaks my heart every time I think about it. My coaches I am sorry, i appreciate the work and time you’ve spent with me.

“My fans, thank you guys for all the love and support you have guided me to all these amazing accomplishments. Stipe Miocic and his team, congratulations on a tremendous victory, you showed so much heart and grit, you are the definition of Cleveland tough. [Dana White] and all at the [UFC] thank you all for everything you have done for me and my family. This has been the most amazing journey, I will decide what I am gonna do now, and as soon as I decide you will all know right away. I love you all. DC.”

Cormier has made it clear that he’ll be discussing his fighting future with his family. “DC” said he’d need to have something big in order to return to the Octagon beyond UFC 241. A trilogy fight with Miocic is the type of bout he’s talking about.