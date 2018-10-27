Daniel Cormier Says Relinquishing UFC Light Heavyweight Title ‘Sucks’

Daniel Cormier isn’t enamored with having to relinquish his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title.

As it stands now, Daniel Cormier is the UFC’s “champ champ” but that will come to an end before 2018 wraps up even if he defeats Derrick Lewis. Cormier will be stripped of the UFC light heavyweight title once the rematch between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson begins on Dec. 29 at UFC 232. It’s a tough situation for Cormier, who could very well be without a title going into 2019.

Daniel Cormier Speaks On Giving Up Light Heavyweight Gold

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Cormier admitted that it’s a tough situation:

“It sucks. It sucks, because I defended the belt in January. I do understand the promotion having to move forward. I’m not so stuck in myself that I believe that, ‘Hey, they could never — they would just wait for me as long as I needed them to wait.’ I understand, but it does suck. It does suck, but it is what it is at this point. I’m not going to change it, so it’s like, what’s the point in wasting the energy on complaining? So I’m like, you know what, I’m just going to go and do this thing and go into November 3rd as the double champion and compete, hopefully defend my title, and then I’ll be the heavyweight champ of the world and move forward to the Brock Lesnar fight.”

Cormier is set to defend his UFC heavyweight title against Lewis in the main event of UFC 230. That bout will take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 3. It’ll be Cormier’s first heavyweight title defense.

Do you think Daniel Cormier should’ve been allowed to defend his light heavyweight title one more time?