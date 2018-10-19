Daniel Cormier Responds To Derrick Lewis On Taking Him Lightly

Daniel Cormier responds to Derrick Lewis’ recent comments questioning if “DC” is taking him seriously.

On Nov. 3, Cormier will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title against Lewis. The championship bout will headline UFC 230 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. It’ll be Cormier’s first heavyweight title defense.

Daniel Cormier Says He’s Working Hard Ahead Of UFC 230

“The Black Beast” recently expressed his belief that Cormier is taking him lightly. He points to “DC” taking the fight with an injured hand as the reason for this belief. Cormier took to Twitter to debunk that notion:

Trust me Derrick I am definitely taking you serious!!!! 9-1 last 10 and ranked #2 in the world. How could I not take you serious! #andstill #ufc230 pic.twitter.com/zq9vkYDP2G — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 19, 2018

Cormier recently revealed that he still couldn’t make a fist. The heavyweight champion injured his hand while fighting Stipe Miocic back in July. “DC” is set for a big “money fight” with Brock Lesnar. A loss to Lewis would obviously put that in jeopardy.

Lewis fought on Oct. 6. He knocked out Alexander Volkov with just 11 seconds left in the fight. Throughout the bout, Lewis was outmatched on the feet and needed a Hail Mary. He got one, but many question whether or not he’ll be physically ready for a bout with Cormier.

The New York State Athletic Commission recently revealed that the UFC 230 headliners will have to undergo additional medical checks to be cleared. MMA News will keep you posted on that situation.

Who do you think will be more impacted by wear and tear, Daniel Cormier or Derrick Lewis?