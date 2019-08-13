Daniel Cormier Responds To Jon Jones Shutting Down Trilogy Bout

Daniel Cormier didn’t hold his tongue for long following recent comments from Jon Jones.

Cormier and Jones have been at each other’s throats for years. The two have been involved in a pre-fight scuffle and have exchanged personal digs throughout their heated rivalry. Jones has a Jan. 2015 victory over Cormier and while he initially scored a knockout win in their rematch, that result was changed to a No Contest due to Jones being popped for turinabol.

Jones Unleashes Series Of Tweets Shutting Down Trilogy Bout

Jones recently explained why he believes a third bout with Cormier is out of the question.

“I’ve been the light heavyweight champion for almost my entire MMA career, never have I moved up to challenge a heavyweight champion. I’m simply not interested in it right now, never seriously have been.

“I feel like the move is inevitable but as of right now, I’m dominating fights and making weight just fine. Daniels and I not reverie, but beef started at the light heavyweight division and that’s where it should end.(even though I could’ve sworn I ended this once or twice already).

“Despite what he says to the media, I will guarantee you guys there will be no third fight. No way will he lose that weight again, no way will he be willing to reface those nightmares that comes when facing the beast.”

Cormier Fires Back, Insists Jones Wants Third Bout

Cormier took to this Twitter account to counter Jones’ remarks.

Of course he wants to fight me, he’s fought 3 times this year and I’m gonna make more this weekend than he will even if he fights again this year lmao. O, how times have changed! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 13, 2019

A third bout between Cormier and Jones certainly isn’t guaranteed. Cormier has contemplated retiring after his heavyweight title rematch with Stipe Miocic this Saturday night (Aug. 17). A loss to Miocic could very well pour cold water on the idea of Cormier vs. Jones III. While Cormier has said he can move back down to light heavyweight, many including Jones, believe it’s far-fetched.