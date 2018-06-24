Daniel Cormier Responds to Jon Jones’s Recent Diss

When the UFC asked if a win over Stipe Miocic would earn Daniel Cormier GOAT status, Jon Jones was swift to volunteer his two cents:

what have you done for me lately? Let’s just be real and stop asking this question https://t.co/Tw3FcpH3bK — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 20, 2018

If he’s in the conversation does that make me the motherfucking man? https://t.co/cEnNRayEus — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 20, 2018

Although Jon Jones was eager to share his thoughts on the subject, his long-term rival Daniel Cormier was also quick to fire back, pointing out that Jones isn’t allowed to have an opinion:

“He’s a nobody,” Cormier told CBS Sports. “He has been suspended again. He’s mired in controversy for drug abuse. Your issues are tied to steroids, performance enhancers. You don’t get a platform when you’re like that. It’s like me glorifying Lance Armstrong.”

Daniel Cormier has never made any excuses for his loss to Jones at UFC 214, but that doesn’t change the fact that history does not acknowledge this loss and that Jones’s recent history in the post-USADA era raises only questions and red flags concerning Jones’s past accomplishments:

“[Jones] won the fight but, hey, since USADA has gotten involved with the UFC, he only fought one time,” Cormier said. “He has had four fights scheduled. So he fought Ovince [Saint Preux] and he fought me but that second one was a no contest. The Ovince fight was the only time he fought and there was no controversy surrounding it. So I’m pretty sure there was some dirty stuff going on, that’s why the test results were all jacked up in December.”

The “jacked up” features of the test Cormier is referring to is the 2014 drug test prior to their first bout at UFC 182, where Jones’s tested positive for cocaine metabolites and showed low levels of testosterone and epitestosterone. Jones has consistently denied any drug use, and the USADA hearing for his UFC 214 drug failure is yet to be scheduled.

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier? Is Jon Jones the Lance Armstrong of the UFC?