Daniel Cormier Responds To Jorge Masvidal’s Criticism Of UFC Commentary

Daniel Cormier has offered a response to Jorge Masvidal’s belief that the UFC’s commentary team is shilling for the promotion.

It’s well-known by now that Masvidal is having issues with the UFC over. “Gamebred” claimed he was only offered half of what he made for the Nate Diaz fight back in Nov. 2019. This offer was for a title bout with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. The UFC ended up going with Gilbert Burns as the next welterweight title contender. Leon Edwards was contacted beforehand but travel restrictions in London put a halt to that.

Cormier Offers Response To Masvidal

Masvidal took aim at UFC commentators over what he feels is a “just fight” mentality. “Gamebred” then claimed that none of the active fighters who have commentary gigs love the sport of MMA as much as he does and are just shilling for the UFC. Cormier, who happens to have a spot on the commentary team, told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that he isn’t opposed to Masvidal wanting more money (h/t BJPenn.com).

“The reality is this, I want Jorge Masvidal to get his money, I do want him to get his money. All I’m saying is there’s just better ways to go about it. That’s all I’ve said for weeks. Go talk about it directly, deal with it, that’s how I would do it, that’s all I’m saying,” Cormier said on DC & Helwani. “Look, don’t listen to me, I’m only the guy that’s gotten every single opportunity that I have really tried to get or asked for. I’ve gotten paid fairly, I’m just that guy.”

UFC president Dana White has chalked up Masvidal’s issues to the coronavirus pandemic. He also says that much like the Diaz brothers, “Gamebred” beats to his own drum. White feels Masvidal will call him once he’s truly ready to fight.

Masvidal hasn’t been shy in calling out the UFC over pay. He has questioned the revenue split in comparison to other major sports organizations. He isn’t the only one taking issue with the UFC over money. UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is also at odds with the promotion and has even suggested vacating his championship until there’s a satisfactory offer on the table.