Daniel Cormier Says He Won’t Hold Off Retirement If Desire Fades

Daniel Cormier isn’t one to push his luck if the fire dies.

Cormier is the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder. “DC” has planned on retiring in March, but questions loom. First, a bout with Brock Lesnar is up in the air as hype for that match-up has fizzled out considerably over the last few months. There’s also the fact that UFC president Dana White has expressed his hope that Cormier fights a few more times before hanging up his gloves.

‘DC’ Discusses Fighting Future

Cormier spoke to UFC.com to touch on his plans going forward. “DC” made it clear that his retirement plans will be determined by his desire to compete:

“There’s nothing left to prove. But I’m not a guy that has been fighting just to prove things. I fight because I love to compete. It’s never been that I have to prove that I’m the best. That was never the reason why I fought to begin with. So if the desire is there to compete, then I’ll go and I’ll fight. But if it’s not, then I won’t. If I get ready to start getting into a training camp and I just don’t feel it, I won’t do it. That’s the beauty of being where I am today and being so at ease with my career and with my place and my standing in the history of the sport. If I get into a training camp and I just don’t have this in me no more, I don’t have the desire to train as hard as I want to train, I’ll just stop. I fight because I still love to compete, and I still want to compete, that’s why I’m gonna fight.”

Cormier last competed back in Nov. 2018. He successfully defended his UFC heavyweight championship against Derrick Lewis. Cormier earned a second-round submission victory and was reportedly paid $4 million for saving the UFC 230 card.

What do you think Daniel Cormier will ultimately decide to do?