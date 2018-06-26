Daniel Cormier Still Planning to Retire in March 2019

Daniel Cormier doesn’t intend to go back on his word.

Cormier is preparing for perhaps the biggest fight in his professional mixed martial arts career. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight champion will challenge heavyweight title holder Stipe Miocic. The bout will headline UFC 226 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 7.

“DC” made a promise to himself and his family that he would retire no later than March 2019. If all goes according to plan, then he’ll indeed follow through. At the age of 39, the timing feels right.

During a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani’s MMA show, Cormier laid out his plans following the Miocic fight:

“I think I can get two more, I can squeeze a couple more in. If I fight July 7th, I bet I can get one around November and then take a month off in December, and I can squeeze one in in the beginning of March. I can still fight. This decision is hard, and I always felt like I can push through just about anything, but I can still compete. I’m not getting on in the game because I don’t have the skill to compete. It’s a decision I made a long time ago, and I want to stick to it for my family.”

If Cormier defeats Miocic, he’ll join an elite and small group of fighters who have become two-division champions. He’d also become just the second fighter to hold two UFC titles simultaneously. The first to do so was Conor McGregor, who held the featherweight and lightweight championships.

Cormier admitted to Helwani that he’d like to close out his career with a third fight against Jon Jones and a showdown with Brock Lesnar. Time will tell if the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) lets Jones off the hook once again.

Do you think Daniel Cormier will retire having captured the UFC heavyweight title?