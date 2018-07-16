Daniel Cormier Says He’s Retiring After Brock Lesnar Fight

Daniel Cormier says he will be calling it a career once he fights Brock Lesnar.

Cormier captured the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 226. “DC” knocked out Miocic in the opening round to become a two-division champion.

“DC” has made it clear that he’s only got until March before he retires. Cormier has insisted he can squeeze in a light heavyweight title defense before his mega showdown with Lesnar. One thing’s for certain as far as Cormier is concerned. The bout with Lesnar will be his last.

Cormier reiterated those comments to Damon Martin:

“He’ll be the last one. He’ll be the last fight of my career. Will he be next? I don’t know. I hope so but I’ve still got a belt to defend at 205 [pounds] to think about.”

The stage was set for Cormier vs. Lesnar when “DC” called out “The Beast Incarnate” following the UFC 226 main event. Lesnar happily got inside the Octagon and shoved Cormier. Many criticized the post-fight antics as being too much like WWE. Cormier responded by saying those critics can “stay broke.”

Many fighters have been calling for a light heavyweight title shot against Cormier. Alexander Gustafsson, Yoel Romero, Ilir Latifi, and even Anthony Smith have put their name in the hat. Cormier has expressed interest in defending his title against Mauricio “Shogun” Rua. “Shogun” will meet Smith on July 22 at UFC Hamburg.

Do you think Daniel Cormier will stick to his plan?