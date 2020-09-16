Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Daniel Cormier Reveals He Had COVID-19 During UFC 252 Training Camp

By Ian Carey
Daniel Cormier
Daniel Cormier (Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa)

Daniel Cormier has revealed that he dealt with a case of COVID-19 during his training camp for UFC 252. He spoke to Yahoo Sports recently about the experience.

Cormier has been wearing an Oura Ring, made by Oura Health, a company about to announce a partnership with the UFC. The ring measures various indicators of health, including quality of sleep. The ring helped Cormier determine that something was wrong with his health.

“I think it’s a fantastic product, man,” Cormier said. “The reason I told anyone that I would be involved with it in any way, shape or form is because I believe in it so much.”

The ring provides a “readiness” score that allows an athlete to know how best to train that day. A change in Cormier’s “readiness” score is what allowed him to know something was wrong.

“The ring didn’t tell me I had COVID,” Cormier said. “But the ring told me that something wasn’t right, and I used the information to make a decision to go see the doctor. I found out then that I had COVID, but the information I got from the ring allowed me to make the fight.”

Daniel Cormier Not Making Excuses For Loss To Stipe Miocic

Cormier is not making excuses for his loss to Miocic, however.

“This is not an excuse at all. Miocic won the fight and he fought beautifully. This is a thank you almost to Oura for allowing me to get to the fight. I might have just kept pushing and not known I had it. But I was able to take care of myself properly and then get back into training and compete for the heavyweight championship of the world. Without the ring, I don’t think that’s possible.”

