Daniel Cormier Says Dominick Reyes’ Size Could Give Jon Jones Issues

Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe Jon Jones would run through Dominick Reyes.

Reyes was in action last night (Oct. 18). He took on former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman in the main event of UFC Boston. “The Devastator” earned a first-round TKO victory. After the bout, Reyes called for a light heavyweight title bout against champion Jones.

Cormier Talks Reyes’ Chances Against Jones

During the UFC Boston broadcast, Cormier gave his take on how Reyes would fare against Jones (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I think it’s a good matchup,” Cormier said during the UFC on ESPN 6 broadcast on ESPN2. “Dominick Reyes has a good body. He showed he can stop takedowns. I think it will be a great fight between those two. I believe this kid is the real deal. He’s done everything right up to this point. I’m really impressed with Dominick Reyes.”

Cormier went on to say that Jones struggles the most when his opponents have some size on them.

“He’s healthy after that big fight and Jones just got through his most recent court problems or whatever it was – so why not let him fight?” Cormier said. “(Reyes) has the one key thing that has proven to give Jones pause, and that’s size.”