Daniel Cormier Says He Considered Ending Retirement To Fight Jan Blachowicz

When Daniel Cormier heard his name mentioned after Jan Blachowicz won the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship, it made him consider ending his retirement. Cormier spoke to MMA Fighting recently and said for a brief moment, he considered returning to the cage for one more fight.

“I’ve got to be honest, when Jan Blachowicz was like ‘hey, you want to disrespect me, get off the couch and come fight me,’ and I think to myself maybe I’ll go fight Jan Blachowicz,” Cormier said. “I’ll go fight him and get this done and then I can walk away. That lasted about 15 minutes and then I completely understood that I was completely done.”

Cormier continued to say he didn’t consider the idea for long. The thought of cutting down to 205lbs evidently did not appeal to him.

“I thought about that for like 15 minutes and then I was like you know what? I’m good,” Cormier continued. “The thought of going down to 205 [pounds] and all this other stuff. Yeah, I think I’m fine. That was it.”

Cormier removed himself from the USADA drug-testing pool shortly after his loss to Stipe Miocic at UFC 252.