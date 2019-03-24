Daniel Cormier Says He May Go to WrestleMania 35 Looking for Brock Lesnar

Daniel Cormier is still pursuing a fight against Brock Lesnar and he may go to WWE’s WrestleMania to hunt him down

Daniel Cormier is waiting to get back to full health before booking his next heavyweight title fight but the name at the top of his list of potential opponents is still former champion Brock Lesnar.

On Saturday night in Nashville, Cormier called the fights for the UFC on ESPN when he was asked about what’s next for him.

Cormier has been out of action since last November when he defended his title against Derrick Lewis. Unfortunately in the aftermath of that fight, Cormier has been dealing with a back injury that has kept him sidelined longer than he initially expected.

While he’s still healing up, Cormier says Lesnar is definitely the fight he wants most and he might have to go hunting for him at his other job in World Wrestling Entertainment to speed up the process a little bit.

“I don’t have a fight exactly scheduled yet but I’ve got my eyes on Brock Lesnar,” Cormier told ESPN. “I may go to WWE’s Wrestlemania and I may go cost him his title over there so he can hurry up and get to the UFC so I can beat him here.”

Cormier has been targeting a fight against Lesnar ever since their in cage altercation at UFC 226 last July.

Just moments after Cormier won the heavyweight title with a first round knockout against Stipe Miocic, Lesnar walked into the Octagon and immediately shoved the two-time Olympian completely unprovoked.

Security broke up the fighters before a melee could ensue but Cormier has made it clear that’s a fight he wants before calling it a career.

As for Lesnar, he opted not to make a return to the UFC immediately after that encounter because he had to get back into the promotion’s anti-doping program where he was required to undergo at least six months of drug testing before he would be allowed to compete.

Lesnar also had to serve out the remainder of a one-year suspension he faced following a positive drug test surrounding his last fight in the UFC in 2016.

Both of those requirements have now been met but Lesnar has been busy as one of the main attractions at WWE with a marquee match against Seth Rollins scheduled for WrestleMania 35 on April 4.

Following that show it’s entirely possible that Lesnar turns his focus back to fighting where he would look to reclaim the heavyweight title in a showdown against Cormier later this year.