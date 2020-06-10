Daniel Cormier Says He Won’t Be Goaded Into Fighting Again After Miocic Trilogy

Daniel Cormier says his UFC 252 main event fight against Stipe Miocic is his retirement bout.

Cormier wanted to retire before he turned 40, which was in March of 2019. Yet, the Brock Lesnar fight never came to fruition so he rematched Miocic in August where he suffered a fourth-round TKO loss.

Now, the two will have their trilogy bout at UFC 252 on August 19. For Cormier, he says this is his final fight and he will not be talked into competing again.

“I will not be goaded into fighting again after this, I’m going to ride off into the sunset,” Cormier said on DC & Helwani (h/t BJPENN). “I’m going to ride my old buggy like the Beverly Hillbillies into the sunset, popping and just going crazy down the road. I’m going to be ready to go.”

Daniel Cormier is currently 22-2 and one no-contest in his career. Before the loss to Miocic, ‘DC’ defended his heavyweight belt against Derrick Lewis after winning the belt by first-round KO over Miocic at UFC 226.

Although many thought if Daniel Cormier wins, there is a possibility of the Jon Jones trilogy at heavyweight. Yet, DC says that is not true. He says on August 19, no matter the outcome he will retire inside the Octagon and ride off into the sunset and focus on commentary.