Daniel Cormier Says He’ll Retire If COVID-19 Lasts Until The Fall

Daniel Cormier may be forced to retire due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 has shut down the world along with the sports world with the UFC postponing three events. Although other major sports leagues are on indefinite hiatus, Dana White is adamant UFC 249 on April 18 and all other events following will go on as scheduled.

But, with governments closing the borders and only allowing gatherings of 10 people, it is hard to host an event. Cormier, though, is still hopeful the trilogy with Stipe Miocic will happen this summer.

“I don’t think it’s shifted too much,” Cormier said to BloodyElbow of the Miocic trilogy. “I think that we were looking at the summer, late summer, anyways. I think by late summer we should be getting back rolling as a country, as an organization. It affects the ability to go into the gym right now as I would be, but I don’t know the effects of that with some of these other things.”

If the pandemic lasts until the fall, Daniel Cormier, who said he would retire last year, says it may force him to end his career without the Miocic trilogy.

“Yeah. This thing starts going to late fall, getting into the winter, there’s no way. I’d be done. Yeah, I think it needs to happen by the summer,” he said.

Cormier is coming off a fourth-round TKO loss to Miocic to lose the heavyweight belt.