Daniel Cormier Says It’s Trilogy Bout With Stipe Miocic Or Retirement

Daniel Cormier says he’ll likely retire if he can’t get a trilogy bout with Stipe Miocic by summer 2020.

Cormier and Miocic are 1-1 in their rivalry. “DC” took the first fight via first-round knockout to capture the UFC heavyweight gold. Miocic regained the title with a TKO victory in their rematch.

Cormier Says He’s Only Taking Miocic Trilogy Bout

Cormier told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that he believes Miocic would be doing the “honorable” thing in giving him a third fight (h/t Aaron Bronsteter).

“I’ve always admired (Stipe) for being honorable and the honorable thing to do would be to fight again & put an end to this trilogy,” Cormier said.

Cormier went on to say that he’ll just walk away from MMA competition if he doesn’t get a chance to settle the score with Miocic.

.@dc_mma tells @arielhelwani that he doesn't feel like fighting anyone but Miocic and that his last fight will be for the HW title or he's not going to fight.



Cormier said he probably shouldn't have fought last Aug. for health reasons, but didn't want to keep Stipe waiting. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 27, 2020

Do you think Daniel Cormier will get his third bout with Stipe Miocic before retiring, or is this the end of “DC’s” MMA career?