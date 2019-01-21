Daniel Cormier Says “NFL Is Rigged” After New Orleans Saints’ Controversial Playoff Loss

If you’re a fan of the NFL, you probably watched yesterday’s (Sun. January 20, 2019) AFC and NFC Championship games. The New Orleans Saints faced the Los Angeles Rams for an opportunity to move on to the Super Bowl. Towards the end of the game, the referees missed a clear pass interference call against the Rams. The call would’ve all but ended the game, sealing the victory for the Saints.

However, the call was not made and the Rams went on to win the game in overtime. For those of you who missed the play, check it out here:

Daniel Cormier, a Louisiana native and New Orleans Saints fan, was not pleased. He had this to say on Twitter:

Later on that night, the New England Patriots defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in another overtime game, punching their ticket for the Super Bowl as well. However, many believe the officiating in that game was terrible also, especially a roughing the passer call in favor of Tom Brady.

Cormier responded by Tweeting after the games that the “NFL is rigged,” as he doesn’t find it a coincidence that two cities with big markets landed in the Super Bowl:

“The NFL is rigged, two large market teams. They have strategically placed Boston vs Los Angeles in the super bowl! I guess New Orleans vs Kansas City doesn’t sound as sexy”

What do you make of Cormier’s claim that the NFL is rigged?