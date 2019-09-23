Daniel Cormier Says He Will Retire After His Next UFC Bout

Daniel Cormier plans to hang up his gloves after his next outing.

Cormier was defeated last month in a rematch against Stipe Miocic. While Cormier knocked out Miocic back in July 2018, Miocic earned the TKO win in their second encounter at UFC 241. Cormier is now hoping to close out his career with a win over Miocic in the rubber match.

Cormier Says His Career Is Over After Next Bout

UFC president Dana White has said that he’s interested in booking Miocic vs. Cormier III. During an appearance on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show, Cormier confirmed that it would be his last fight (via BJPenn.com).

“I’m going to fight this guy again and my intention is to fight him in the right way and hopefully that’s enough to get my hand raised. But, I’ll go fight him again, win or lose, I’m not fighting again. This will be the only time I ever step foot in the Octagon again.”

When Helwani followed up to ensure he didn’t misunderstand Cormier, “DC” made it clear that his career is over after his next bout.

“The next one will be the last one, but it has to be Stipe, no one else matters,” he said. “Yes, they want to make that fight, they want me to fight Stipe again. It was a fantastic fight, it was a fantastic fight for all the wrong reasons, it didn’t have to be a fantastic fight, but it was.”

Miocic vs. Cormier III isn’t official, but that’s the direction the UFC is looking to go in. Cormier also noted that he’d be willing to have the matchup at UFC 245 on Dec. 14.